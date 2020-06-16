Share:

MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will conduct annual exams of Graduation and Master Classes from 1st of August.

According to a notification, the exams of B.A/BSc, and B.Com will be commenced from August 01 to August 31. Similarly, MA/MSc and M.Com exams will be held between 1st to 20th September.

LLB-3 and LLB-5 Year exams will be taken from first of November to November 25. However, Pharm D, (Ist, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and final professional) will commence from September 22.

The examination centre will comprised of 100 students instead of 200. The exams will be organized as per instructions of Higher Education Commission, by maintaining social and physical distance policy.