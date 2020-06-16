Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin has sent a letter to the Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to inquire about his health and also extended his offer for any kind of assistance to fight with coronavirus. President PML-N and the Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was tested positive for Covid-19 few days back and he had quarantined himself at home. A letter sent by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore Long Dingbin was shared by the Opposition leader on his social media handle. “I am so sad to learn that you are unfortunately infected by COVID-19 virus, please accept my deepest sympathy, we are ready to offer you any kind of assistance, and wish you full recovery soon”, the letter addressing Shehbaz Sharif as former Chief Minister Punjab reads. The Chinese diplomat also recalled Shehbaz Sharif’s role in China Pakistan Economic Corridor and wrote: “Your Excellency, we still remember your outstanding merit to the construction of CPEC, such as Orange Line and Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, enhancing the friendship between China and Pakistan on the position of the then Chief Minister of Punjab.” “I am looking forward to good cooperation with you in near future”, he added.Meanwhile, the Chinese Consul General also appreciated Pakistan’s help with China to fight the epidemic selflessly and reiterated that China would provide any assistance to Pakistan until the virus diffusion is under control. On the other side, Shehbaz Sharif has also extended his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday on Monday. He said that Mr. Xi Jinping is a wise international political leader, who have full capabilities to bring out the world from challenges.