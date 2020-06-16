Share:

4,443 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty four hours taking the total tally to 148,921.

These include 55,878 in Punjab, 55,581 in Sindh, 18,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,327 in Balochistan, 8,857 in Islamabad, 1143 in Gilgit Baltistan and 663 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,839 with 111 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 25,015 corona tests were also carried out during this period.

56,390 patients have so far recovered from the disease.