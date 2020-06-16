Share:

SUKKUR - As part of the Covid-19 control campaign, an awareness camp was held on Monday, organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

The Coordinator Maqsood Imam, distributed face masks and sanitizers among the people of the area and sensitised them about following the Government Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to protect themselves and their dear ones from the Covid-19. People of the area appreciated the step taken by IGHDS and said that the COVID-19 control campaign should be continued to curb the pandemic at the earliest.