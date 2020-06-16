Share:

KARACHI - As the scorching hot summer months arrive, Dawlance, the most reliable brand of home-appliances in Pakistan, has once again exceeded the customers’ expectations, by announcing the longest ever warranties on its wide range of innovative air-conditioners in Pakistan. The PCB cards in Dawlance inverter air-conditioners are now covered by a 4-year extended warranty, the longest in Pakistan. This is an unprecedented facility being offered for the first time in Pakistan, to promise complete peace of mind, especially for the buyers of Dawlance Inverter ACsbecause indeed every AC deserves to have a long life. The compressors installed in Dawlance ACs are already promising the most extensive 12 years warranty. These unrivalled warrantees clearly reflect the longest performance and durability, promised only by Dawlance. The company’s confidence in its quality is surely unmatched by any other brand in Pakistan. The industry-leading brand - Dawlance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arçelik – the largest enterprise in Turkey and the 3rd largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe. This extension in warranty will break the clutter and enrich the credibility of this multi-national venture, in the customers’ mind.