Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) AnwaarUlHaq has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director to complete dredging/desilting work of NullahLeh before start of monsoon season.

DC issued these directions while inspecting the dredging work of NullahLeh and operational preparations of WASA along with MD Raja Shaukat at Gawalmandi Bridge here on Monday.

MD WASA Raja ShaukatMahmood briefed DC that dredging/desilting of Lai Nullah is being carried out by WASA and would be completed till 25 June 2020. He told that this year Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted 20 percent extra rains from previous years. In this context, WASA Rawalpindi has finalised monsoon plan 2020 and all necessary arrangements are being made to cope with upcoming monsoon season, he said adding that rain emergency has been enforced until 15 September 2020. He also briefed DC about the establishment of Field Offices as Flood Response Units which are made functional at five different places in Rawalpindi at MotiMahal, LiquatBagh, BaghSardaran, Commercial Market Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery of WASA including six sucker machines, five jetting machines, five sewer cleaning rodding machines, 28 dewatering sets and 24 water bouzers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units, he told DC.

DC Capt (retd) Anwar ulHaq witnessed dredging/desilting work and showed his satisfaction. On the occasion, DC Rawalpindi told that dredging/desilting work is the responsibility of WASA, whereas, other nullahs/drains will be cleaned by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi. In the end, he directed MD WASA to complete dredging/desilting work in time to avoid any unwanted situation during monsoon. He also directed that stagnant water should be removed in the city immediately to minimise the chance of dengue mosquito breeding.