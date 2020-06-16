Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Haseeb visited various bazaars in Lakki Marwat and Noring city on Monday and lectured people on the benefits of wearing masks in the current situation, arising out of coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shehzad and Additional Assistant Commissioner Noring Aminullah Khan were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner urged people to wear masks, especially while visiting markets, and said that coronavirus had spread all over the world, including Pakistan, and precautionary measures were urgently needed to deal with this pandemic. He asked the people that they should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as issued by the government, including washing of hands and face, avoiding handshake, hugging people and going to crowded places. “Do not leave your home unnecessarily and defeat the Covid-19 by ensuring the use of masks,” he urged.