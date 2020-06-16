Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Duchess of Cornwall has heralded the power of flowers to ‘lift our spirits’ as she took part in an initiative to support British Flowers Week. Camilla, 72, a keen gardener, placed a bouquet of her home-grown blooms in the window of the Birkhall residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she has been isolating with Prince Charles, 71. New Covent Garden Market, which runs British Flowers Week, is calling on the public to join in by positioning British-grown flowers in their windows, front porches or gates where passers-by can see them. Charles and Camilla will be the second royals to take part in a royal engagement following the lockdown, and are returning to Clarence House to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to London.