ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar due to Covid-19.

Zahid Khokhar was recently promoted in Grade-22 and was appointed as Director General Afghan Transit Trade. He belonged to the 13th Common Training Program of Civil Service of Pakistan.

Earlier, he had also served as Collector Customs, Member Customs and Director General Customs Intelligence. Zahid Khokhar suffered from Covid-19 in the line of duty while he was engaged in the collection of revenue for the state. He always performed his duties with devotion and hard work.

FBR pays tribute to his meritorious services and stands with his grieved family on this difficult time. FBR also renews its commitment to continue all its operations despite great odds caused by coronavirus outbreak in the best interest of the country and its people.