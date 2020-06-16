Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its final report on smuggling of 20 million masks from the country has acquitted Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza finding that top health officials had no relation with issuance of the permit. Meanwhile, President Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) Noor Mehar said that the decision of exporting masks at critical times was against the public interest as the country itself was in need of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs). It said that the FIA-Anti corruption circle report said that the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on 26.02.2020. DRAP is the regulatory authority for import/export of Drugs empowered by DRAP Act 2012. The report also said that the medical devices including masks/PPEs are regulated under Import & Export of Medical Devices Rules 2017. On 30.012020 DRAP issued advisory directives to its field office for imposition of ban over export for unnecessary hoarding/smuggling of PPEs.