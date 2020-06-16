Share:

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 8 million Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global tally of fatalities had reached 435,619, while the number of recoveries topped 3.83 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 2.11 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 116,000.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second highest number of infections worldwide with more than 888,200, followed by Russia with around 536,400 and India with over 332,400.

Several European countries are also among the hardest hit in the world.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,339 cases so far, including 79,483 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.