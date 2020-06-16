Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs 98,000 per tola, against Rs98,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs172 and was trade at Rs84,019 against its sale at Rs83.847. The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20. In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $24 and was traded at $1712 against 1,736, Karachi Sarafa association reported.