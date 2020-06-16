Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday has constituted three members committee to address the anomalies in the Finance Bill 2020. “In order to address the anomalies, if any, in the Finance Bill 2020, an Anomaly Redressal Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment,” said a notification issued by the ministry of commerce. The Federal Minister of Industries and Production and Chairperson, Federal Board of Revenue will be the members of the said committee. The ministry of commerce has requested all stakeholders to give their feedback on the draft of Finance Bill 2020 latest by 17th June 2020 to the Tariff Policy Wing, Ministry of Commerce. The feedback received from the stakeholders would be examined by the committee for its incorporation or otherwise in the Finance Bill 2020.