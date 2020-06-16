Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired provincial parliamentary party meeting at 90-SQA here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the CM stated that 2020 is an unusual year due to COVID-19 outbreak and Punjab government had to take emergency steps to deal with the pandemic. As many as 54,138 persons have been affected in Punjab while around 17,000 patients have been recovered, he added.

He continued that three lakh and 56 thousand people had been tested in Punjab and the testing capability had reached to 12 thousand. The government, he said, had spent Rs25 billion to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “I have visited more than 20 cities to review treatment facilities and steps are being taken on an emergent basis to increase the number of ventilators and high dependency units in hospitals. During this month, one thousand high dependency beds will be provided to Punjab government by NDMA and more beds will also be given next month”, he said.

The CM told that SOPs will be got strictly implemented and more affected areas will be sealed to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

The CM informed the participants that funds had been provided immediately to save crops from locust attack and crops have not been much damaged due to the timely governmental steps.

There is a threat of another locust attack in coming days and line departments have been directed to take prior steps, he said.

Punjab government has issued directions to Irrigation Department, PDMA and administration as the monsoon season is about to start next month and there is a possible threat of flood and dengue, the Chief Minister added.

He stated that the development budget was being increased but undue expenditures will not be allowed at the official level.

The government is promoting ease of doing business and the provincial economy will prosper due to the steps proposed in the budget. He said that record wheat procurement had been made in Punjab after ten years and the government has ensured food security. Difficult decisions are taken in the larger public interest during a difficult time. The assembly members’ problems will be solved on a priority basis, he assured.

Also, the meeting was briefed about budget and ADP details along with anti-coronavirus, anti-locust and wheat procurement arrangements.

The Law and Finance Ministers also addressed the participants and the meeting offered Fateha for the departed souls of patients of coronavirus.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF DEATH OF A YOUTH DUE TO KITE TWINE

Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a youth due to kite twine in North Cantonment area and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He made it clear that mere suspensions will not work as protection of lives is an important obligation and strict legal action be initiated.

The kite-flying incidents are intolerable and anti-kite flying law will be strictly implemented, he said. Action will be initiated against the concerned police officer in future over such tragic incidents, he added.

He also directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the youth injured due to twine in Sabzazar area.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to fire in a vehicle at M4 Motorway near Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from administration.