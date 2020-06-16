Share:

ISLAMABAD - The actress, 47, ‘consciously uncoupled’ from the Coldplay frontman, who she shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with in 2016. The Goop founder has now revealed that she received tips from holistic dentist Sherry Sami on how she and her children could ‘heal’ from the divorce. Gwyneth admitted during an episode of The Goop Podcast that she believes people ‘unconsciously pass their s**t’ down to their children. Speaking to Sherry on her podcast, Gwyneth said: ‘That’s what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father. You know it’s really like our weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff.’