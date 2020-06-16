Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the approval of promotion by the High Powered Selection Board of Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam to grade BS-22, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan pinned the batches to Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at the rank wearing ceremony held in Ministry of Communications, Islamabad.

Federal Secretary of Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum, Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, Addl. IG, NHMP HQ Khalid Mehmood, Addl. IG, NHMP North Region Abbas Hussain Malik, Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG Operations NHMP Jan Muhammad, DIG (HQs) NHMP Asghrar Ali Yousfazai AIG Attique Ahmed, senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion.

On the occasion, Murad Saeed congratulated Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion. He lauded the performance of the Motorway Police.

In his remarks, Syed Kaleem Imam said that the National Highways and Motorway Police is committed to serving the commuters and the NHMP staff is continuously making efforts to ensure safe journey for all road users and provide timely help and support to commuters.