Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday accepted a petition filed by sugarcane farmers to become a party in a matter related to a report of Sugar Inquiry Commission which was challenged and stayed by the same court. A singe bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah conducted hearing of the farmers’ petition filed by sugarcane farmer AhsanAbidRaees from Rahim Yar Khan. During the hearing, the bench also hinted at revoking the interim stay orders which restricted the government from taking any action against sugar mills owners upon being informed that sugar was not being sold at Rs70 per kilogramme as earlier directed by the court. Therefore, the court fixed the case for hearing of the petition of sugar mills owners on June 19 due to non-compliance of the court orders about the rate of sugar, on which the stay was conditional. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar appeared before the court and submitted his report stating that sugar was not being sold at the decided price. He told that correspondence continued but sugar was not available in the market at the rate of Rs70 per kg. The IHC Chief Justice expressed his annoyance at the failure to fix the price of sugar and remarked that the interim stay was conditional on this matter and the hearing of the case can be held sooner. The federal government also supported the grower’s petition of becoming a party in the case.