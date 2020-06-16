Share:

Recently a devastating earthquake took place in different parts of the country. It had catastrophic effects and proved once again that Pakistan needs to develop a more effective strategy to deal with such disasters.

Disaster management teams do not either seem to be active or are unequipped to deal with the sudden occurrence of a crisis; a similar thing noticed when devastating floods ruined the country’s agricultural areas.

People in vulnerable areas such as Mirpur are at high risk. They are susceptible to impending disasters and do not have adequate emergency services readily available to counter outbreaks.

I hope that in the coming years we are able to develop adequate disaster management infrastructure and personnel needed to save lives in such dire consequences.

MUJAHID QAYYUM,

Islamabad.