Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India's Hindutva policies are a threat to regional peace and stability and the international community should take notice of this tendency.

Chairing a high level meeting on national security in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said irresponsible statements from the Indian officials show New Delhi's bewilderment.

He said Indian Government is using negative tactics to divert world attention from its internal situation.

He said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region, while on the other hand; India is continuously committing ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and targeting civilian population in sheer violation of international laws and fundamental human rights.

He said Pakistan has already conveyed the UN Secretary General, President of UN Security Council and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation about Indian designs.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for the success of Afghan peace process and stability in the region.