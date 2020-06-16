Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to formulate a joint strategy to ensure that the fruits of the government’s decision to reduce prices of petrol and diesel trickle down as relief to the common men.

A meeting chaired by the Prime Minister reviewed steps taken by the government to control prices of essential items has decided to further accelerate administrative measures against the hoarding of essential commodities in the meeting. The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to envisage effective strategies for taking stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

He said that the availability of pure goods reflects good governance so special attention should be paid to this issue. Chief Secretaries of the provinces briefed PM Khan over the measures made for the reduction in prices of essential items in the country.

Regarding the abundant supply of wheat in the country, the Prime Minister directed the National Price Control Committee to take all necessary steps in this regard to ensure the supply of flour to the people at reasonable prices.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry, and special assistant on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has expressed the resolve that Naya Pakistan Housing Project will help strengthen industrial sector in the country.

He was addressing a meeting to review government measures to promote construction and ongoing work on houses for low-income people in the country here Monday.

The Prime Minister said that government accords top priorities to provide relief to downtrodden and marginalized segment of society through concrete measures. Imran Khan said the government will invest thirty billion rupees under Naya Pakistan Housing project to provide houses to the low-income people.

The meeting reviewed the proposals given by the think-thank which was assigned task to give their inputs to strengthen construction sector.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing project while briefing the meeting said that Think-Thank based on experts has been constituted to promote construction sector and complete the project under prevailing COVID-19 situation.