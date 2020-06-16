Share:

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq against forces from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) earlier this week, as the Turkish Ministry of National Defence promised that "planes are bringing the caves down on the militants' heads".

The Turkish envoy to Iraq has been summoned by the foreign ministry as the Turkish military is conducting an operation in Iraqi territory, Baghdad announced.

"The ministry has summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, amid Turkey's attacks on a number of regions in northern Iraq and fears that these strikes have provoked among the population", the ministry said in an official statement.

The news comes as Ankara dispatched warplanes, reportedly striking more than 80 Kurdish targets in northern Iraq. At the same time, Iraq's Joint Operations Command has condemned the offensive as a "provocative action", stating that Turkish airstrikes have hit a refugee camp in the area.

The PKK, designated as a "terrorist" group by Ankara, is seeking to establish an autonomous Kurdish state. It has been fighting against Turkish forces since 1984. Turkey has conducted numerous raids against militants in Iraq and Syria, and even launched a full-scale military venture, Operation Peace Spring, in northern Syria last year in a bid to press the Kurdish militia, fighting in the civil war, from its borders.