ATTOCK - Widening and carpeting of Jand-Khunda 38km road has been started and will be completed within a short period of time. This road will benefit thousands of people of the area. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to this journalist.

He said that the widening and carpeting of this road was a long-standing demand of the people of Jand and said that this road will also benefit those hailing from Kohat and surrounding areas travelling to Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Bokhari said that in the first phase, 13km road from Jand to Rangli will be carpeted while in the next phases, 25km long road from Rangli to Mithial, Tahli Ada and Khunda will be carpeted. He said after carpeting of this road, people of the area will have better travelling facilities and their precious time will be saved while accidents could be controlled.

While talking about educational facilities of the area, he said that soon a technical college will be established in Jand for which codal formalities are being completed. While replying to another question, he said that next month, the gas facility will be provided to Dhok Loharan and Bhandar Karamsher for which formal approval has been given. Zulfi Bokhari said the priority of this government is to ensure maximum facilities to the people especially those living in far-flung areas. Meanwhile, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari visited Jand to review the progress and quality of work of the road being carpeted.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure quality of the work and timely completion of the project. Yawar Bokhari also visited Dhok Loharan and Bhandar Karamsher and assured the residents that soon gas facility will be provided to them.