KARACHI/ MIRPURKHAS - Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing a press conference along with Additional IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, said that the killer of journalist Wali Khan Babar had been arrested.

The police team deserves congratulations, Shah said and added that the killer of Wali Khan Babar would be brought to justice. He said that PPP believed in freedom of the press and promotes freedom of expression. The minister said that the real killer who shot journalist Wali Khan Babar had been arrested. He said that the Sindh government could not remain silent on the killing of journalists as the safety of journalists was the top priority of the Sindh government and Sindh police had been working on the case for a long time and finally the real killer was arrested.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had specially congratulated the police team. The Sindh government stands with the journalist community and will continue to work for their rights. He said that the accused was living in hiding after killing Wali Khan Babar. Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated the performance of the Sindh Police and Special Investigation Unit.

Boy dies after falling from moving trolley

A child was killed after falling from a moving tractor trolley in village Hoot Charwan near Jhuddo town here on Monday.

Report said that Muhammad Ayub son of Asif Ali Hoot, was travelling on a tractor trolley when he accidently fell down and sustained serious head injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on his way to nearby hospital.