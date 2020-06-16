Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the government enforces measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited(KMBL) is playing its part to contribute to these efforts and taking steps to ensure the safety of its customers and employees amid the pandemic. In light of that, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has contributed PKR 1 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, to support the government in the fight against COVID-19. In an effort to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has been playing an active role on multiple fronts. This includes running COVID awareness campaigns, disinfecting branches on a regular basis, and ensuring availability of hand sanitizers and temperature gauges at its operational branches. Khushhali Microfinance Bank made sure to implement all SBP guidelines at its branches and offices. To ensure employee safety, Khushhali Microfinance Bank reduced work timings, closed cafeterias and has been regularly dispatching emails with safety guidelines.In line with social distancing protocols, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has enabled online transactions for clients by recently introducing mobile banking so customers can conduct their financial activities from their homes.