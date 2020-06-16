Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to swell around the country, Kim Kardashian is trying to use her platform for change and awareness. Flashing some skin a cutout pink outfit, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star promoted a black owned fashion brand she is a big fan of. The 39 year old wrote in her caption, encouraging fans to look at the brand ‘I wanted to tell you guys about a black owned brand that I love.’ She continued in her caption, writing: ‘@joliesaudiaa owns and designs all of the knit wear @jbdapparel. I love her stuff, check her out.’ Posing on a large white couch, she showed off her curves in the pink set, called Zenith, which retails on the brand’s site for $275.

Her long-sleeve pink crop top featured a large cutout at her chest, flaunting her chest, and a short hem that revealed her toned abs.