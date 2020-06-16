Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has lauded the Insaf Doctors’ Forum (IDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for launching the plasma donation cam­paign to save precious human lives of corona patients.

He said this while talking to a dele­gation of the Insaf Doctors’ Forum who called on him at the Governor House on Monday.

The Forum also nominated the Gov­ernor as Patron-in-Chief of its newly started COVID-19 & plasma donation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, they briefed the Governor about the launching of its campaign to donate plasma to corona virus patients for their early recover­ing from coronavirus in the meeting.

The Governor said that the cam­paign was a good move as it would help in saving precious human lives. Being a Governor and Pattern-in-Chief of the drive, he assured full sup­port and cooperation to make it suc­cessful.

The Governor said that all doctors should be part of this campaign as the plasma of people recovering from co­rona is an important weapon in deal­ing with the corona epidemic with pre­cautionary measures.

He said that the services of the medi­cal sector in the fight against the Coro­na epidemic are commendable but we all have a shared responsibility to erad­icate the Corona epidemic.