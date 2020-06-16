PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has lauded the Insaf Doctors’ Forum (IDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for launching the plasma donation campaign to save precious human lives of corona patients.
He said this while talking to a delegation of the Insaf Doctors’ Forum who called on him at the Governor House on Monday.
The Forum also nominated the Governor as Patron-in-Chief of its newly started COVID-19 & plasma donation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On the occasion, they briefed the Governor about the launching of its campaign to donate plasma to corona virus patients for their early recovering from coronavirus in the meeting.
The Governor said that the campaign was a good move as it would help in saving precious human lives. Being a Governor and Pattern-in-Chief of the drive, he assured full support and cooperation to make it successful.
The Governor said that all doctors should be part of this campaign as the plasma of people recovering from corona is an important weapon in dealing with the corona epidemic with precautionary measures.
He said that the services of the medical sector in the fight against the Corona epidemic are commendable but we all have a shared responsibility to eradicate the Corona epidemic.