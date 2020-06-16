Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has set up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Areas Development Authority as it moves towards implementing the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Reform Agenda.

Calling the establishment of Urban Areas Development Authority (UDA) a milestone, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash said yesterday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled another promise of bringing change to the people. For the last 18 years, the work on development authorities has been slow, but in the light of special instructions from Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the work on UDA was intensified.

Talking about the importance and necessity of Urban Areas Development Authority, Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that UDA has been set up to improve the performance of the Local Government Department which is a continuation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Reform Agenda.

Keeping in view the public interest, the Urban Areas Development Authority was established through an ordinance, which will make the existing nine development authorities in the province more functional. Because of the present Urban Development Board, the performance of Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Galyat, Swat and Peshawar authorities were paralyzed.

He further said that not only words but also with legislation, we are empowering the development authorities. This will enable the development authorities to take steps for the welfare of the employees including revenue generation and decision making. Regarding the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Housing Society project, he said that now the development authorities would be able to come up with plans for housing societies which would provide affordable housing to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kamran Bangash also said that Development Authorities are being set up in Lower Dir and Kalaam to provide better services in sanitation, drainage and clean water supply will be possible. At the same time, tourism in the aforementioned areas will also be promoted, which will not only improve the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also provide employment opportunities to the people.

He also said that the establishment of UDA would provide job security to about 2,000 employees. He further said that a work plan has also been prepared for the next 90 days so that the fruits of the legislation could be delivered to the people as soon as possible.