Share:

LAHORE - A review meeting regarding sugar matters held under the chairmanship of Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mehmood and Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum at Food Department ,today. It was stressed in the meeting to provide sugar at Rs70 per kg to consumers in the light of orders of Islamabad High Court. Different options came under consideration for improving the supply of sugar in Punjab. Chairman Punjab Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its members participated in the meeting by video link while Cane Commissioner Punjab Nadeem Abbas Bango, DG Industries Rana Abdul Shakoor and SSP Discipline Lahore Abadat Nisar were also present on this occasion.

Chairman PSMA Nauman Ahmed Khan said that Punjab sugar mills would make efforts to provide sugar at Rs70 per kg to consumers. Earlier, Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Lahore on demand and supply mechanism of sugar.