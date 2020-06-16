Share:

Peshawar - While rejecting the federal government’s fiscal budget 2020-21, the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has termed it as anti-poor masses, a dictated and a deficit budget.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Dr Faiza Rasheed, Vice President of QWP, said that the county’s economy was destroyed during the last 18 months, due to the alleged incompetency of the incumbent rulers. She added the annual budget is reflecting vision of ruling political parties, which will give benefit to capitalists instead of the poor masses.

The QWP leader said that the downward trend in oil prices is witnessed in the global market but the government has allegedly failed to extend its benefits to masses and lockdown-hit traders.

She said the rising price hike had broken the backbone of the poverty stricken masses. The agriculture sector had been destroyed due to the alleged incompetence on part of the incumbent rulers, she said.

Dr Faiza criticized the government for not making an increase the salaries and pensions of government employees in its annual budget for the first time in the recent history.

She said that the government had claimed to present a tax-free budget, but it is collecting a huge amount by imposition of indirect taxes on masses, she claimed.