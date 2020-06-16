Share:

LAHORE - OPPO is back with its F series, launching OPPO F15 following the lightning-fast, endless fun theme. With its latest online purchase feature, OPPO is giving a perfect window to consumers to book the smartphone online in the comfort of their homes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The OPPO F15 is the latest offering in its mid-range series coming for PKR 44,999 and is furnished with all-round powerful camera experience, battery life, and an advanced screen. Available now, the smartphone comes in two variants Lightning Black, and Unicorn White. The renowned F series, owing to its amalgamation of design, innovation, and technology has always been famous among the youth in its price sector. With eye-catching finishes on F9 or the gradient design of F11 Pro, the F series continuously displayed the trendiest technology to users. OPPO’s F series, known as selfie expert was launched in 2016 and drove the ‘selfie’ trend in the smartphone market.

The OPPO F15 is expected to elevate the F series with its fashionable and sleek design.