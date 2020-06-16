Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan will start commercial manufacturing of COVID-19 diagnostic kits soon, and Pakistan has already received 100 million US dollar export orders of PPEs.

In a serious of tweets, federal minister claimed that, “French Newspaper is all praise for made in Pakistan masks, Pak has already received 100 M USD export orders of PPEs and we expect this figure to cross 500 M USD in coming months.”

Earlier, in an interveiw he said Pakistan has developed indigenous COVID-19 diagnostic kits that have been approved by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan for commercial use. Mr Hussain further said the locally manufactured diagnostic kits would considerably bring down the cost of coronavirus tests in the country.

He said the kit was developed by experts at the National University of Science and Technology with more than 90 percent accuracy, which is about 20 percent better than the imported tests.

The Minister also expressed hope that domestic ventilators would also be prepared within next few weeks, since clinical trials of four machines have already entered their final phase. He said once these trials are over, the commercial entities would be asked to start manufacturing the ventilators.