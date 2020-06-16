Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus lockdown has provided people with a regular sleep schedule filled with more time in bed than normal.

Seventy-five percent of those surveyed reported sleeping up to 15 minutes longer than before the lockdown, on average. However, while the quantity of sleep has increased, the quality has dropped significantly, scientists say. This is thought to be because a ‘self-perceived burden’ has been weighing on the minds of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Basel surveyed 435 individuals between 23 March and 26 April 2020 on how the lockdown has influenced their sleep cycles. The study, published in the journal Current Biology, states that the shift to a remote working lifestyle and increased time at home has led to more sleep.

A primary reason for this, researchers say, is a lack of ‘social jetlag’. Social jetlag is a term used to describe the tiredness and fatigue brought on by burning the candle at both ends and sacrificing sleep in order to spend time with friends and family.