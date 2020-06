Share:

ISLAMABAD - Yasir Hussain has been involved in lots of controversies and recently he released a statement on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He wrote, “Isi liye main hamesha kehta hun k fame success aur paisy se barh k hai mental peace aur sehat. Hum ghalat taraf bhaag rahy hain.” However, once again he landed himself in hot water and people started bashing him for his ruthless remarks.

One person commented, “Such nonsense like he knows him or he was chuddy buddy.”