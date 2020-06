Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today to discuss various issues, including Covid-19 pandemic, with political stakeholders of Sindh.

During the visit, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also call on the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also meet provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance.