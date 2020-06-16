Share:

Rawalpindi - The police rounded up two officials of Indian High Commission on Monday for running over and injuring a citizen critically by driving a car rashly at G-5 Embassy Road.

The accused officials attempted to escape from the scene after injuring the citizen in a hit-and-run incident but huge crowd of people caught them and handed them over to police. The injured citizen was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The doctors said the condition of victim is serious.

The incident took place in limits of Police Station (PS) Secretariat where a case has also been registered against the accused identified as Selvadgas Paul and DawamuBarhamu.

According to details, a citizen was walking on Embassy Road when a speeding car hit him and attempted to flee from the scene. Resultantly, the citizen sustained critical injuries. The people present on the scene stopped the car and handed the two riders to Secretariat police for legal action against them.

Later, the police investigators revealed that the two accused were officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

An eyewitness told police that the car was being driven recklessly by the driver which went out of control due to over speeding and ran over the pedestrian injuring him critically. After occurrence of the incident, the high ups of Islamabad police also reached at PS Secretariat for investigating the matter.

A case has been registered against accused officials while FIR was sealed. They said the police also impounded the car of Indian High Commission. Two senior officers of Indian High Commission also reached at PS Secretariat and called on the accused officials. They tried to release the detained officials but the police refused to do so.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Umer Khan told media men that the two accused involved in hit-and-run incident are employed in the Indian High Commission and are not diplomats. He said the accused could not be given immunity as per diplomatic laws. He said action would be taken against them as per law of the country.