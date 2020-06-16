Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have launched a special drive against drug mafia and held 16 drug suppliers from different parts of district besides seizing huge quantity of narcotics from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

He said a special drive was launched against the drug suppliers following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas.

According to him, a team of officials of Police Station (PS) KotliSattian have raided a narcotics den and arrested two peddlers while recovering huge quantity of Charas. A case has been registered against the drug peddlers who were identified as Ghulam Akbar and ArshadMemood, he said. Similarly, a truck loaded with 100 bottles of liquor was caught by a police team of PS Civil Lines at a picket during routine checking of vehicles and rounded up driver Mustafa and his accomplices on the spot, he said. A case was filed against the accused. In KallarSyedan, he said, police nabbed a notorious drug peddler namely SajidMehmood and recovered 1100 grams of Charas. The drug peddler was locked up and a case was registered against him, he said adding that SHO PS Cantt SI Raja AizazAzeem netted a drug peddler namely Muhammad Shihab and seized 1250 grams of Charas from his possession.