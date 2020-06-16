Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued directions to private hospitals for the purchase and clinical trials of Tocilizumab (Actemra) injections. According to a spokesperson of the department, only those private hospitals having an allocation of five or more beds in COVID-19 HDUs/ICUs and admitting patients are eligible to procure Inj Tocilizumab. “If any other hospital administration deems that it fulfils the criteria may apply to the Commission by sending documentary and pictorial evidence.” Moreover, the hospital has to notify two-member institutional committee, comprising consultant intensivist/pulmonologist and consultant physician, which will examine a patient as per the directions of Corona Experts Advisory Group, and give permission for the trial of a patient. Also, the hospital administration will send details of the patient and provision of the injection to the company, which will issue the requisite number of injections to the hospital concerned on control rate.