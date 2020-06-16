Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has notified promotion of three officers of grade-21 of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service in grade-22 with the approval of Prime Minister.

According to the notification, the promoted officers included Mian Muhammad Jameel Afaqi, Abdul Ghuman Memon and Ghulam Muhammad Memon.

The promotions were notified as per the decisions taken at the High Powered Selection Board meeting held last week with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Establishment Division had issued the notifications of promoted officers and most of them have been assigned new assignments. According to officials, the notification of few officers would be issued this week.