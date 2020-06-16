Share:

LAHORE - Following are the highlights of the provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

*Sardar Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government presented its third budget in the 22nd session of the Punjab Assembly held at a local hotel, here on Monday.

*Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the session.

*The session started two hours behind its scheduled time of 2.00pm.

*Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar entered the House soon after start of the session.

*A large number of provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, advisers and special assistants were present in the House.

*Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht started delivering speech amidst opposition protest.

*He took 40 minutes to deliver 15-page lengthy speech in the House.

*Along with the Annual Budget Statement, the Finance Minister introduced the Finance Bill 2020 and also presented Supplementary Budget Statement for 2019-20.

*Foolproof security steps were taken for security of the elected representatives, besides strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to counter coronavirus spread.