Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat while commenting on Punjab’s budget 2020-21 on Monday, said that the Punjab government has given priority to the welfare of the deprived and common man including business community, South Punjab and social sector.

He congratulated Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab government for presenting a people friendly budget in very difficult circumstances.

He said that more than Rs 78 billion has been set aside for the development of social sector which will provide relief to the poor and common man.

Basharat said that after the success of PTI’s state-of-the art project in Lahore, Shelter Homes would be set up in every division of the province. He said that construction of anti-violence centers for women in Lahore and Rawalpindi and rehabilitation centres for the persons with disability in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur were also among the key points of the budget, he maintained.

The Law Minister said that Safe City programme was being launched at a cost of Rs 9 billion while allocation of funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road has brought good news for the people of twin cities. The minister said that “By allocating Rs 1.5 billion for the South Punjab Secretariat, PTI has started implementing its promise. The South Punjab Secretariat will start functioning from July this year, which will help alleviate the frustrations of the people here.”

Aleem terms provincial budget as balanced

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday termed the provincial Budget 2020-21 as balanced and based on real facts. Expressing his views on the budget, he said that increase in annual development programme in the prevailing circumstances was a good omen.

He said that allocations for health and education had been increased. Aleem said that for the preparation of the provincial budget recommendations had been taken from people directly.

He said, public sector departments had been given priority in the budget. He further said, all out efforts would be made to put the province on the road to progress.

Senior minister said, “No new tax has been imposed in the budget which is very good.”

He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be followed to ensure prosperity in the province. Special funds had been set aside in budget for less resources areas, he added.

A balanced budget: Rizwan

The Provincial Minister for Environmental protection Department M Rizwan has said Government of the Punjab has presented a balanced budget while the epidemic of COVID-19 badly affected economy of the country.

He said that the Government of the Punjab has fixed a handsome amount for the EPD, Punjab and through this budget different measures will be taken to control pollution and smog. He said that target of department will be enhanced the capacity of Punjab Clean Air Commission, strengthen procedure of monitoring in Tehsil or district level, run Anti-Dengue campaign by EPA, Anti-smog campaign, measures will also be taken to stop burning crop residues/ solid waste/substandard fuel, installation of air quality, air monitoring stations and environmental labs will be more effective through this budget.

The minister said that the aim of PTI’s government was to make a clean and green Pakistan and in this regard the Department of EPD with the help of all relevant stakeholders utilized all available resources while special focus being given to environmental issues.

Govt manages a people-friendly budget: Augustine

The Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Government of the Punjab has presented a balanced Budget 2020-21 while the country’s economy was under a lot of pressure and difficulties in view of the coronavirus, but despite that the Punjab Government has managed a people-friendly budget.

He said that the presentation of tax-free budget by the Punjab Government in unfavourable conditions is a great achievement which is commendable while no new tax has been leveled.

The minister said that worth of Rs500 million also being fixed for the current fiscal year for the Human Rights & Minority Affairs Department of Punjab, while special focused has been given to the corona pandemic. He further said that through this budget development of model localities of minorities, improvement renovation of religious places for minorities to promote tourism, educational scholarships for minorities’ students, financial assistance for minorities’ students through PEEF, minority development fund and completion of on-going schemes will be focused.