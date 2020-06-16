Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has allocated Rs 13.30 billion for the Livestock and Dairy Development in the financial year 2020-21, for sustainable livestock development to ensure food security, enhnaced competitiveness, improved milk and meat productivity with exportable surplus. According to the budget documents, out of total allocation for the sector Rs 1,544.250 million had been allocated for 23 ongoing scheme while Rs 155.750 million for four new schemes. Some major schemes related to brick and mortar that will potentially ensure great job opportunities in the context of pandemic during 2020-21 are establishment of university of veterrinary and animal sciences at Bahawalpur, establishment of training centre for biologics at UVAS, Ravi campus Pattoki, production enhancement through rehabilitation and modernization of livestock farms (Jahangirabad, Rakh Mahni) district Bahawalnagar, revamping and rehabilitation of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in district Vehari, Khanewal, Multan and Faisalabad.