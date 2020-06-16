Share:

PESHAWAR - District governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in a crackdown against violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), imposed Rs13.976 million fine on 44,183 individuals and sealed 5,415 units from June 3 to June 14.

According to a report released here by Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Office of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) regarding action taken for the enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs, a total of 264,557 inspections were carried out by the district administrations.

The report revealed that a total of 64126 inspections of shops were carried out where 29265 individuals were fined with Rs4.4 million, while 2861 shops were sealed and 18031 warnings were issued.

Similarly, 28,495 markets were inspected where 1107 individuals were fined with Rs1.1 million and 76 markets were sealed due to violations of COVID-19 SOPs. A total of 13,079 Industrial units were inspected by teams of district administrations during the period where Rs 1.1 million penalty was imposed on 1720 individuals, while 315 units were sealed.

The teams inspected 119,266 individuals and imposed Rs 2.5 million on 4108 individuals, detained 872 and issued warnings to 28,926.

Moreover, 15614 petrol pumps and 2298 bus terminals were visited where 437 petrol pumps and 42 bus terminals were sealed, while Rs 2.6 million and Rs 0.62 million fines were imposed respectively. During the period 21679 transport vehicles were inspected out of which 812 were detained, while 3080 were fined with Rs 1.45 million.