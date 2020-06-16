Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 61 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs164.85 compared to the last closing of Rs164.24. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164.5 and Rs 165.25 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 27 paisas to close at Rs 185.55 against the last day’s trading of Rs 185.82.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.53 whereas a decrease of 27 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.99.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 17 paisas each to close at Rs 43.93 and Rs 44.88 respectively.