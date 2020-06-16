Share:

Karachi/Sukkur - Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza was tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, becoming the latest senior political figure to contract COVID-19 that has claimed 2,751 lives and infected 1,46,254 people in the country.

Raza, the senior Pakistan People’s Party leader, shared a photo of her test result on her Twitter account. The 56-year-old leader said she is awaiting the results of her family members. She requested people to pray for her recovery. She has gone into isolation at her residence.

She has joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani. Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after he appeared before the NAB in a money laundering case.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb had also tested positive for the virus. At least four lawmakers, including a provincial minister, have died due to coronavirus in Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former provincial minister Dost Muhammad Faizi passed away on Monday due to COIVID-19.

The PML-N leader was suffering from novel coronavirus and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Clifton. The funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered after Asr in Defence. In 2018 General Elections, Dost Muhammad Faizi on PML-N ticket gained 9221 votes and stood on the fourth position in NA-256 Karachi Central-IV constituency.It is pertinent to note that PTI candidate Muhammad Najeeb Haroon won NA-256 seat with 89850 votes. On the other hand Nationwide positive cases of coronavirus rose to 146,254 after new cases were reported in Sindh.

Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Khairpur leader, Syed Mukhtiar Shah Rashdi tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. According to PML-F office beaters, Syed Mukhtiar Shah was running with temperature and feeling severe body pain when he woke up on Saturday. He was feeling it difficult to get up on Saturday morning due to severe body pain.

When his condition did not improve even after taking medicine, he decided to get himself tested for coronavirus. He was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.