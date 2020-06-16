Share:

KARACHI - Silkbank Ltd is one of the leading and fastest growing consumer banks in the country, with 123 branches in 39 cities. Silkbank’s Visa credit cards offer cardholders premier benefits, multiple layers of security, reliability and global acceptance. With the growing focus towards digitalization in the ‘post-covid’ economy, it is an imperative for Banks to provide ease and facilitation to their customers to perform online transactions. Keeping up with this spirit and the commitment in providing world leading services, Silkbank has partnered with Visa to utilize the global digital payments leader’s ‘Visa Consumer Authentication Service’ (VCAS), which provides the bank Risk Based Authentication (RBA) to reduce fraud and false declines for an improved online authentication service. With this partnership, Silkbank is soon to become the first bank in the country to offer this 3DS 2.0 compliant feature, which not only delivers better online experience for cardholders but leverages the power of data to give cardholders peace of mind when shopping online.