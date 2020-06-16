Share:

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every walk of life throughout the world with a number of people losing their jobs and economic activity slowing down. The aviation and hospitality industries are the most affected due to the pandemic. Uncertainty prevails over the globe and there is a concern for people’s futures.

There are some positives to take as well, according to a current assessment by the International Labor Organization and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, new technological advancement in the development of alternative energy sources is taking place and bringing in millions of new jobs worldwide through investment in a more renewable transport sector. Helping countries move to greener, healthier economies to ensure a better and mor sustainable future for all.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR,

Karachi.