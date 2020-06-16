Share:

LAHORE - On the appeal of University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, three private sector teaching hospitals of the city have allocated 450 beds for free treatment of coronavirus patients. Prof Javed Akram on Monday inaugurated corona wards in the teaching hospitals attached with Central Park Medical College, University College of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Lahore, and Pak Red Crescent Medical College, Lahore, where 150 beds each have been provided for free treatment of coronavirus patients. Addressing the faculty of Central Park Medical College, UHS VC said that of the total 30 beds had been allocated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of these hospitals with the facility of ventilator for critically ill patients. He urged other private sector medical colleges to come forward and share the burden with public sector hospitals. “This is not a good time to do business and earn money. You will have to save the people first in order to save the economy”, he added. Calling private sector medical colleges an integral part of the university, Prof Javed Akram said that he would recommend a tax rebate for the colleges, who would provide free beds for coronavirus patients in the forthcoming meeting of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council.