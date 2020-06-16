Share:

LAHORE - Member Punjab Assembly Ms Uzma Kardar has been removed as member of the Media Strategy Committee of the Punjab government after an audio leak in which she can be heard talking against various leaders belonging to the ruling party. Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan issued a notification in this regard on Monday. In the audio recording, she has talked about various leaders including Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattack, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Ms Sara Ahmad. Chohan reportedly brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister before she was relieved of her duties as a member of the Media Strategy Committee. Currently, Ms Uzma Kardar is also holding the office of Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming of Provincial Assembly of the Punjab. Meanwhile, in a video message, Ms Kardar has termed the audio leak a malicious campaign ahead of her possible induction into the Punjab cabinet. She has alleged that parts of her conversation have been edited, distorted and reconnected to malign her.