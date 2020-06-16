Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Monday.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab informed the Foreign Minister about the contacts with European and British members of Parliament against the atrocities against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

According to details, during a meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told the Foreign Minister that he had met European and British officials on Indian atrocities against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

He has also written a letter to the Members of the Parliament. He said upon my request, more than 15 Members of the European Parliament, including Vice-President of European Parliament Fabio Castaldo, wrote a letter to the European Parliament against Indian atrocities and promised to speak out against Indian atrocities at other forums, including the European Parliament.

And European and British Members of Parliament are in constant touch with me regarding India’s war frenzy and the atrocities of Indian security forces on innocent people.

Today, the world is standing by the stand of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is talking about peace, and India is facing a dilemma on every front, while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the voice being raised against India by Governor Punjab on multiple forums.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris in the world and despite all the negative propaganda of India, members of the European Parliament have written a letter to their President against Indian atrocities. War-mad India is being exposed in the world today while Pakistan is defeating India on the diplomatic front.