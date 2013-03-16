KARACHI - Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad has placed Dr Afzal Khan as the Vice Chancellor of the NED university of Engineering and Technology. Newly-appointed VC Dr Afzal Khan had completed his graduation from NED University in year 1977 and served on major posts. He was awarded with Moulton gold medal by the Institute of Chemical Engineers England. Presently, he was working as CEO in NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology, Multan.